Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) will report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ferro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.31. Ferro posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ferro will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ferro.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Ferro had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The company had revenue of $294.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferro in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ferro from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Gabelli reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Ferro in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Shares of Ferro stock opened at $20.76 on Friday. Ferro has a 52-week low of $11.33 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.79 and a 200-day moving average of $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ferro in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Ferro in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferro in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ferro in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferro in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000.

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

