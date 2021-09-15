Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.46 Million

Brokerages expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) will announce $60.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $69.55 million and the lowest is $51.36 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $41.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $267.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $264.60 million to $271.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $182.02 million, with estimates ranging from $174.74 million to $189.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.48. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 19.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share.

LGND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.40.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 8,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $969,482.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,195 shares in the company, valued at $18,994,295.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $3.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.86. 121,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,923. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $78.26 and a twelve month high of $219.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

