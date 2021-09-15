Zacks: Brokerages Expect New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.37. New Residential Investment posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 61.81% and a return on equity of 12.73%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NRZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,188,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,855 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,224,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,491,000 after buying an additional 912,615 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,408,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,721,000 after buying an additional 7,181,622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,986,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,992,000 after buying an additional 1,182,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,946,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,969,000 after buying an additional 818,176 shares during the last quarter. 48.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NRZ traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.93. 77,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,551,424. New Residential Investment has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.15%. This is a positive change from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

