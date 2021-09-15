Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.50 Billion

Brokerages expect Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to report $4.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.33 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.66 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources posted sales of $1.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 147.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full year sales of $15.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.82 billion to $16.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $18.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.40 billion to $19.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pioneer Natural Resources.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.57.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $5.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.66. 2,723,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,473,080. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $76.58 and a 52-week high of $175.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 368.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

