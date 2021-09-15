Zacks: Brokerages Expect Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Analysts predict that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) will announce earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Prelude Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the lowest is ($0.65). Prelude Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($5.25) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($2.26). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.00) to ($2.29). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Prelude Therapeutics.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.09).

PRLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Prelude Therapeutics stock opened at $33.54 on Wednesday. Prelude Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $95.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a PE ratio of -4.97.

In other Prelude Therapeutics news, insider Peggy Scherle sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $59,823.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Piper sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $277,822.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,822.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,033 shares of company stock worth $3,184,355. Insiders own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 106,366.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 21.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $190,000. 73.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

