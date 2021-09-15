Zacks: Brokerages Expect SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.17 Billion

Equities research analysts expect SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to report $8.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SAP’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.33 billion and the lowest is $8.00 billion. SAP reported sales of $7.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SAP will report full year sales of $32.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.18 billion to $33.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $34.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.77 billion to $35.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SAP.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. SAP had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SAP shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SAP from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.10.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 0.5% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 13,496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 4.8% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 31.5% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 3.7% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 5.0% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

SAP stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,336,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,054. SAP has a 52 week low of $104.64 and a 52 week high of $162.17. The company has a market cap of $178.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.45 and a 200 day moving average of $139.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

