Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Will Announce Earnings of $3.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) to announce $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for The Children’s Place’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.58 to $4.89. The Children’s Place posted earnings per share of $1.44 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Children’s Place will report full year earnings of $10.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.66 to $12.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.89 to $12.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Children’s Place.

Get The Children's Place alerts:

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $413.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.55 million. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 91.35% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.48) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush upgraded The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded The Children’s Place from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Children’s Place from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.70.

Shares of PLCE traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.09. The stock had a trading volume of 8,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,891. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The Children’s Place has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $107.33.

In related news, COO Leah Swan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total transaction of $1,996,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 5,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $552,336.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,169 shares of company stock valued at $6,637,547. 5.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in The Children’s Place during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Children’s Place by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Children’s Place during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in The Children’s Place during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000.

About The Children’s Place

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Children’s Place (PLCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.