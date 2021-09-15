Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) to Announce $1.37 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) to post earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Timken’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the highest is $1.40. The Timken posted earnings of $1.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Timken will report full-year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Timken.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. The Timken had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Corp increased its position in The Timken by 6.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in The Timken by 1.7% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in The Timken by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Timken by 3.3% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in The Timken by 4.0% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TKR opened at $69.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.72. The Timken has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $92.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

About The Timken

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

