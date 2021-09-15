Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) to Sell

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry. The trust owns nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, assisted living facilities, and independent living centers. It leases properties to tenants and operators throughout the United States. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $15.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.16 and a 200-day moving average of $17.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -174.76 and a beta of 1.50. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $19.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. As a group, analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 15.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 35,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 8.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

