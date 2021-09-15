Zacks Investment Research Lowers Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vertiv Holdings Co provides digital infrastructure and continuity solutions. It offers hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services. Vertiv Holdings Co, formerly known as GS Acquisition Holdings Corp, is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VRT. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vertiv from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.88.

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $23.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.20 and a 200 day moving average of $24.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.52, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $16.29 and a 1 year high of $28.80.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 71.45%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRT. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 110,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 172.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

