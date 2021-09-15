ZEON (ZEON) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $462,415.00

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 15th. One ZEON coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. ZEON has a total market cap of $87.35 million and $462,415.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZEON has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00063476 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002920 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.96 or 0.00147503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00014228 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.46 or 0.00855329 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00046846 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON is a coin. It launched on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZEON is zeon.network . ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

ZEON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

