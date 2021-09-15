Zerogoki USD Tops 24 Hour Volume of $27,925.00 (zUSD)

Zerogoki USD (CURRENCY:zUSD) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Zerogoki USD coin can currently be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00001950 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zerogoki USD has a market capitalization of $2.40 million and $27,925.00 worth of Zerogoki USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zerogoki USD has traded up 35.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00063435 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002856 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.62 or 0.00149122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014214 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $397.12 or 0.00826873 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00046184 BTC.

About Zerogoki USD

Zerogoki USD (CRYPTO:zUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was December 11th, 2019. Zerogoki USD’s total supply is 2,564,578 coins. Zerogoki USD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD anchors its value to the price of the US Dollar. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transactions and low costs, especially for cross-border payments. “

Buying and Selling Zerogoki USD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zerogoki USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zerogoki USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zerogoki USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

