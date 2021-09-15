Zeusshield Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. One Zeusshield coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Zeusshield has a market capitalization of $429,742.80 and $12,855.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00063951 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002834 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.43 or 0.00149431 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00014428 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $379.59 or 0.00794161 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00047009 BTC.

About Zeusshield

Zeusshield (CRYPTO:ZSC) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Zeusshield Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

