Zilliqa (ZIL) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $87.07 Million

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and $87.07 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.48 or 0.00764511 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000069 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001479 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $577.40 or 0.01217815 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003634 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Zilliqa is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,027,304,822 coins and its circulating supply is 11,735,837,669 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

