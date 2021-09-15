Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:ZTAQU) Short Interest Update

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:ZTAQU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 98.3% from the August 15th total of 308,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 166,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In related news, Director Paul J. Evanson acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $505,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units during the second quarter worth $35,525,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units during the second quarter worth $30,450,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units during the second quarter worth $15,073,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units during the second quarter worth $12,688,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units in the second quarter worth $11,637,000.

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units stock opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04.

