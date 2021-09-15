ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zix Corporation is the leading provider of hosted email encryption and e-prescribing services. ZixCorp’s hosted Email Encryption Service provides an easy and cost-effective way to ensure customer privacy and regulatory compliance for corporate email. Its PocketScript e-prescribing service reduces costs and improves patient care by automating the prescription process between payors, doctors, and pharmacies. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of ZIX in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZIX has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.63.

NASDAQ:ZIXI opened at $7.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. ZIX has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.35 million. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 70.86% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ZIX will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZIXI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ZIX by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,494,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,937,000 after buying an additional 166,349 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ZIX by 6.5% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,058,708 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,514,000 after purchasing an additional 126,131 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ZIX by 9.6% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,137,000 after purchasing an additional 175,720 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in ZIX by 32.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,473,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 360,965 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ZIX by 9.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,397,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,851,000 after purchasing an additional 124,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

