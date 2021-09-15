Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.750-$4.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.01 billion-$4.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.01 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.070-$1.080 EPS.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $281.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $348.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.43. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $273.20 and a 1 year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The company’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZM. Mizuho reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Argus upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $495.00 to $460.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $399.75.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.20, for a total value of $1,971,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $777,925.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 280,540 shares of company stock worth $103,423,668. 12.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 742,240 shares during the quarter. Zoom Video Communications comprises 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.20% of Zoom Video Communications worth $4,793,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

