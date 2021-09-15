ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director David Randall Winn Sells 60,682 Shares

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director David Randall Winn sold 60,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $3,932,800.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Randall Winn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, David Randall Winn sold 15,404 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $955,048.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, David Randall Winn sold 102,690 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $6,366,780.00.

On Friday, August 6th, David Randall Winn sold 132,598 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $7,259,740.50.

On Monday, August 2nd, David Randall Winn sold 21,434 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $1,179,298.68.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,356,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,659,949. The firm has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.35, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $68.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.97 and a 200-day moving average of $51.82.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

ZI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

