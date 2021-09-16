$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) will report $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for JinkoSolar’s earnings. JinkoSolar reported earnings of ($0.91) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JinkoSolar will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.00 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover JinkoSolar.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.12. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share.

JKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JinkoSolar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Shares of NYSE JKS traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,327,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.61 and a 200-day moving average of $44.45. JinkoSolar has a 12-month low of $22.96 and a 12-month high of $90.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 0.97.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 163.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,058,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,394 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 143.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,663,000 after buying an additional 1,056,633 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,226,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,734,000 after buying an additional 52,417 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 26.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,193,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,838,000 after buying an additional 248,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 18.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,113,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,368,000 after buying an additional 173,597 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

