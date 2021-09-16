$0.05 EPS Expected for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Oceaneering International reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 127.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.35 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 5.97%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.57.

Shares of OII stock opened at $13.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 3.54. Oceaneering International has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $18.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OII. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 77.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the first quarter worth $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the second quarter worth $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 2,780.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

