-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.08). Ballard Power Systems posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.21). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 68.18% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BLDP shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Eight Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday. COKER & PALMER reissued a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.07.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,496,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,841,000 after buying an additional 368,213 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,190,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,807,000 after purchasing an additional 130,511 shares during the last quarter. Mirova boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 3,155,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,176,000 after purchasing an additional 133,458 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,303,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,747,000 after purchasing an additional 672,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 29.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,211,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,064,000 after purchasing an additional 509,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLDP opened at $15.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 23.77 and a quick ratio of 23.08. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.00 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.60. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $42.28.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

