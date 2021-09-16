-$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to report earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.54) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to $0.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 56.49%. The firm had revenue of $115.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James set a $23.71 target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.32.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.12. The stock had a trading volume of 858,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,148. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 0.66. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $57.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

