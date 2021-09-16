$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) This Quarter

Analysts expect American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) to report $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.21. American Axle & Manufacturing posted earnings per share of $1.15 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Axle & Manufacturing.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 76.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 149.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.79) EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXL. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.56.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 307.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 99.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2,039.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

AXL stock opened at $8.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.70 million, a P/E ratio of 4.83, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.69. American Axle & Manufacturing has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $13.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.08.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

