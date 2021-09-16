$0.30 EPS Expected for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) to post $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Marathon Oil reported earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 207.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

MRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.27.

Shares of NYSE MRO traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.26. The company had a trading volume of 418,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,678,262. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -17.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sara Bay Financial acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

