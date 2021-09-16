-$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Flexion Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.33). Flexion Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.01). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Flexion Therapeutics.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $28.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.02 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FLXN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.96.

NASDAQ FLXN traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.45. 845,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,636. Flexion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $13.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.97. The company has a market cap of $324.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.35.

In other Flexion Therapeutics news, insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $25,445.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 133,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,984.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,184 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,839 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,737 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,465 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 991.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,179 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.

