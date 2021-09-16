$0.47 EPS Expected for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) will report $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Federal Signal reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Federal Signal.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $334.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.60 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 15.02%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Sidoti raised shares of Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Federal Signal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Federal Signal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 11.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the first quarter worth $203,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Signal stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.75. 3,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,242. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.94. Federal Signal has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $43.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 21.56%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

