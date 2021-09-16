-$0.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) will report ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for I-Mab’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.90) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.65). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that I-Mab will report full-year earnings of ($2.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($1.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.81) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover I-Mab.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IMAB shares. China Renaissance Securities upped their price target on shares of I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of I-Mab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, I-Mab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.66.

IMAB stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.82. 20,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,523. I-Mab has a one year low of $32.64 and a one year high of $85.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 64.26 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.34.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in I-Mab by 1,078.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 12,389 shares in the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd grew its holdings in I-Mab by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 1,791,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,559 shares in the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in I-Mab by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 530,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,692,000 after acquiring an additional 75,500 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in I-Mab during the 1st quarter worth about $33,387,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the first quarter valued at about $17,249,000. Institutional investors own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

