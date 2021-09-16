$0.81 EPS Expected for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) will report earnings per share of $0.81 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Progressive’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $1.21. The Progressive posted earnings of $1.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 56.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Progressive will report full year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.93. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $6.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Progressive.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. reduced their price target on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.21.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $1,086,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,778,639.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 14,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.89, for a total value of $1,371,227.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,348,456.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,752 shares of company stock valued at $5,079,943 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in The Progressive during the 1st quarter worth $1,563,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in The Progressive by 9,885.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 314,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,911,000 after acquiring an additional 311,597 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in The Progressive by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 173,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,560,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its position in The Progressive by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,045,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,724,000 after acquiring an additional 549,349 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in The Progressive by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 18,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive stock opened at $93.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The Progressive has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $107.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.35%.

The Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

