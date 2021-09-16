$0.83 EPS Expected for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.87. Tempur Sealy International posted earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 142.29%.

TPX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

Shares of TPX stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $47.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,606,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,460. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $20.68 and a 12 month high of $48.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.85%.

In other news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $5,419,420.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 283,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,904,061.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 56,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $2,447,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 237,730 shares of company stock worth $9,676,086. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 33,016 shares during the last quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,409,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 424,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,194,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $425,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

