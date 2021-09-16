-$0.94 EPS Expected for Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.94) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Zogenix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.81). Zogenix reported earnings per share of ($1.02) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full year earnings of ($3.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.18) to ($3.50). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zogenix.

Get Zogenix alerts:

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.12). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 558.42% and a negative return on equity of 68.36%. The firm had revenue of $18.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.06 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $17.67 price target on shares of Zogenix in a report on Saturday, July 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Zogenix from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Zogenix in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.24.

ZGNX stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,058. The company has a market capitalization of $804.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 5.96. Zogenix has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $25.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.63.

In related news, Director Cam L. Garner acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $148,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zogenix in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zogenix during the first quarter worth $193,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Zogenix by 166.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zogenix during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Zogenix during the first quarter worth $213,000.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

See Also: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zogenix (ZGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.