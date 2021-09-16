$0.95 EPS Expected for Kellogg (NYSE:K) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Kellogg (NYSE:K) will report $0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Kellogg’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.88. Kellogg reported earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full year earnings of $4.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial cut Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $5,315,812.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total value of $5,408,376.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 499,997 shares of company stock worth $32,108,140 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the first quarter worth about $32,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in Kellogg by 44.0% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

K stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.54. 2,891,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,739,560. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $68.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.15%.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

