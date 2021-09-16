$1.17 EPS Expected for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to announce $1.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19. Agilent Technologies posted earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on A shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.77.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $173.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.61 billion, a PE ratio of 54.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.31. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $95.44 and a one year high of $179.57.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $1,490,986.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $322,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,169,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $172,903,000 after acquiring an additional 44,395 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,912,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

