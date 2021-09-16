$1.23 Billion in Sales Expected for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) will post $1.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.26 billion. SS&C Technologies posted sales of $1.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full-year sales of $4.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.14 billion to $5.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SS&C Technologies.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,692,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,101,000 after purchasing an additional 63,571 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 67.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 6.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 346,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 69,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SSNC traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.07. 1,216,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,318. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.07 and its 200-day moving average is $72.92. SS&C Technologies has a 1 year low of $58.39 and a 1 year high of $79.71. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SS&C Technologies (SSNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.