$1.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to post $1.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line posted sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full-year sales of $5.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $5.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Sunday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.00.

Shares of ODFL traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $291.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,344. The business has a fifty day moving average of $276.50 and a 200 day moving average of $258.91. The company has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $176.34 and a 1 year high of $304.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.9% during the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 18.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.0% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

