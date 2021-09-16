$1.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) will announce earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the lowest is $1.36. Korn Ferry posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 153.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full year earnings of $5.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $5.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $5.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.30. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Korn Ferry’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KFY. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Korn Ferry stock opened at $74.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.96 and its 200 day moving average is $66.79. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $27.93 and a twelve month high of $76.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

In other news, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 10,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $730,687.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,593 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,357.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $1,090,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 337,978 shares in the company, valued at $24,574,380.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,370 shares of company stock valued at $5,577,110 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KFY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 90.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 59.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

