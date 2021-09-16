$1.50 EPS Expected for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) to post earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.41. American Electric Power posted earnings per share of $1.47 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full-year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.76. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $4.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Electric Power.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upped their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.21.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.45. The stock had a trading volume of 140,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,856,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.23. The firm has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $188,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,856,798.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in American Electric Power by 0.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.9% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

