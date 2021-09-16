$1.64 Billion in Sales Expected for Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) will post sales of $1.64 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Frontier Communications Parent’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.64 billion and the lowest is $1.63 billion. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will report full year sales of $6.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.47 billion to $6.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $5.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Frontier Communications Parent.

Several research firms have recently commented on FYBR. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

FYBR stock opened at $32.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Frontier Communications Parent has a 12 month low of $23.24 and a 12 month high of $33.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.96.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

