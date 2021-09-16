1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) CFO Sells $1,608,000.00 in Stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) CFO William E. Shea sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $1,608,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,937,362.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock opened at $31.25 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.72. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $39.61.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $487.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

FLWS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4,353.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc engages in the provision of gifts designed to help customers express, connect, and celebrate. The Company’s ecommerce business platform features the following brands: 1-800-Flowers.com �, 1-800-Baskets.com �, Cheryl’s Cookies �, Harry & David �, PersonalizationMall.com �, Shari’s Berries �, FruitBouquets.com �, Moose Munch �, The Popcorn Factory �, Wolferman’s Bakery �, Stock Yards � and Simply Chocolate �.

