1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) CFO Sells $1,608,000.00 in Stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) CFO William E. Shea sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $1,608,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,937,362.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock opened at $31.25 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.72. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $39.61.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $487.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4,353.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.
About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc engages in the provision of gifts designed to help customers express, connect, and celebrate. The Company’s ecommerce business platform features the following brands: 1-800-Flowers.com �, 1-800-Baskets.com �, Cheryl’s Cookies �, Harry & David �, PersonalizationMall.com �, Shari’s Berries �, FruitBouquets.com �, Moose Munch �, The Popcorn Factory �, Wolferman’s Bakery �, Stock Yards � and Simply Chocolate �.
