$1.85 EPS Expected for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) to post $1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.78. Curtiss-Wright also reported earnings of $1.85 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full year earnings of $7.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $7.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.89 to $8.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $621.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.85 million.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CW. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth about $31,897,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 15.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,746,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $207,472,000 after purchasing an additional 233,690 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 10.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,027,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $240,843,000 after purchasing an additional 186,097 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 26.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 726,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,181,000 after purchasing an additional 153,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 213.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 203,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,183,000 after purchasing an additional 138,584 shares during the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CW stock traded up $4.69 on Thursday, hitting $119.60. 336,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,411. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.45 and a 200 day moving average of $121.45. Curtiss-Wright has a fifty-two week low of $83.04 and a fifty-two week high of $133.37.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

