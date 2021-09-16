10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.89.

10x Genomics stock opened at $156.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of -33.01 and a beta of 1.27. 10x Genomics has a twelve month low of $115.39 and a twelve month high of $208.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.15 and a 200-day moving average of $176.68.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $115.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.85 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $2,896,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $299,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,458 shares in the company, valued at $691,427.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,515 shares of company stock worth $24,604,061 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 42.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,036 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 8.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,079,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,321,000 after buying an additional 551,232 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the first quarter worth about $14,459,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 260.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,030,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,169,000 after buying an additional 3,634,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,327,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,479,000 after buying an additional 191,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

