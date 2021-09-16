$12.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) will post sales of $12.37 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.10 billion to $12.70 billion. Tyson Foods posted sales of $11.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full year sales of $46.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.34 billion to $47.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $48.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.98 billion to $48.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

Shares of TSN stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.15. The company had a trading volume of 47,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,214. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.12. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $55.82 and a one year high of $82.44. The firm has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 261.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 65.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tyson Foods (TSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN)

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.