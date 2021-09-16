$12.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) will post sales of $12.37 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.10 billion to $12.70 billion. Tyson Foods posted sales of $11.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full year sales of $46.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.34 billion to $47.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $48.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.98 billion to $48.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

Shares of TSN stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.15. The company had a trading volume of 47,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,214. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.12. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $55.82 and a one year high of $82.44. The firm has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 261.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 65.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

