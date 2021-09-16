120 Shares in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Acquired by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 42.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 5.0% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $580.98 on Thursday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $246.83 and a twelve month high of $594.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $561.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $517.95. The company has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $528.57.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Bill Burns sold 2,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.15, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 673 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $378,226.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,896 in the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.