12,884 Shares in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 167.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,710,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,627,000 after buying an additional 2,324,850 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 942.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,621,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,961 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 70.2% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,331,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,299,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the first quarter worth $16,250,000. 19.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on RSI. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rush Street Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Macquarie began coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.63.

NYSE RSI opened at $16.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.65 and its 200-day moving average is $13.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion and a PE ratio of -1,679.00. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $26.55.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $122.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

