14,277 Shares in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Purchased by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Energizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Energizer by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,197,000 after acquiring an additional 12,722 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Energizer alerts:

In other Energizer news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman purchased 5,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.89 per share, with a total value of $240,228.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,431.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ENR shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.89.

Shares of ENR stock opened at $38.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.81 and a 52 week high of $52.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 295.31 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.40.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Energizer had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 73.22%. The company had revenue of $721.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.