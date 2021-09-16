15,095 Shares in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Bought by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 1st quarter worth $134,000.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EWG opened at $34.65 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $36.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.63.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.