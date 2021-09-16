1,981 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Purchased by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWS. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 390.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $116.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.17. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $77.36 and a 12 month high of $119.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

