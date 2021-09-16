1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Shares Down 5.6%

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)’s stock price dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.78 and last traded at $23.84. Approximately 40,735 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,328,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.26.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.81.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.01 and a beta of 1.27.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.62% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $65,005.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $186,681.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,112 shares of company stock valued at $325,276. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 13.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,875,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,541,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,644,000 after buying an additional 477,435 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 18.6% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 5,303,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,329,000 after acquiring an additional 833,370 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 37.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,498,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,731,000 after acquiring an additional 945,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 196.4% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,255,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,834 shares in the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

