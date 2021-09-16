$2.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) will announce $2.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.91 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.18 billion. Ally Financial posted sales of $1.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full year sales of $8.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.86 billion to $8.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.63 billion to $8.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

ALLY traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.72. The stock had a trading volume of 119,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,783,144. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.60. Ally Financial has a one year low of $22.81 and a one year high of $56.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.00%.

In related news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,333 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $166,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,209,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,958 shares of company stock worth $2,088,983 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after buying an additional 1,015,634 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 7,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

