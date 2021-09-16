$2.48 Billion in Sales Expected for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) will report $2.48 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Assurant’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.46 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.50 billion. Assurant also reported sales of $2.48 billion during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Assurant will report full year sales of $9.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.94 billion to $10.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $10.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.36 billion to $10.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Assurant.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.05%.

AIZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Assurant from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Assurant by 920.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Assurant by 279.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Assurant by 1,095.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.92. 440,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,667. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.29. Assurant has a 52-week low of $116.11 and a 52-week high of $172.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

