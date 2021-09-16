$2.52 EPS Expected for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.38 and the highest is $2.61. Owens Corning reported earnings of $1.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full-year earnings of $8.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $9.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $9.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.06.

NYSE OC opened at $94.58 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $64.56 and a 12 month high of $109.89.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 509.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after purchasing an additional 579,805 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 184.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,088 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

